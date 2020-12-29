Global  
 

Ohio police officer fired over fatal shooting of black man

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ohio police officer fired over fatal shooting of black man A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill — a Black man who was holding a cellphone — and failing to administer first aid for several minutes.Columbus police...
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Union: Ohio Officer Fired In Fatal Shooting Of Andre Hill

Union: Ohio Officer Fired In Fatal Shooting Of Andre Hill 00:22

 A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill.

Ohio cop fired over fatal shooting of Andre Hill

 "The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers," the city's..
CBS News

Ohio police officer Adam Coy fired after fatal shooting of unarmed Black man Andre Hill, Fraternal Order of Police says

 Adam Coy, the Columbus police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man last week, has been terminated, FOP leaders in Ohio said Monday.
USATODAY.com

Columbus police chief moves to fire officer over fatal shooting of Black man

 New details are emerging in the case of a Black man who was shot and killed by a police officer in Columbus, Ohio — including the officer's record that..
CBS News

