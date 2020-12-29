Ohio police officer fired over fatal shooting of black man
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill — a Black man who was holding a cellphone — and failing to administer first aid for several minutes.Columbus police...
