Ghislaine Maxwell's bail bid rejected by judge
A judge rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend on Monday, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier...
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell has £21.2 million bail application rejected
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27Published
Royal souvenir booklet shows names of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine MaxwellA souvenir booklet from a royal party lists Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as guests at an event at Windsor Castle in 2000 by invitation of Prince..
New Zealand Herald
Jeffrey Epstein American financier and convicted sex offender
