Ghislaine Maxwell's bail bid rejected by judge

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Ghislaine Maxwell's bail bid rejected by judgeA judge rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend on Monday, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier...
Ghislaine Maxwell has £21.2 million bail application rejected [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell has £21.2 million bail application rejected

A judge has rejected a 28.5 million dollar (£21.2 million) proposed bailpackage for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. US DistrictJudge Alison J Nathan said Maxwell’s imprisonment is necessary to ensure shefaces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexuallyabuse.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge

Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail by a U.S. Judge on Monday, citing the risk the British socialite might flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking of girls. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Royal souvenir booklet shows names of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

 A souvenir booklet from a royal party lists Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell as guests at an event at Windsor Castle in 2000 by invitation of Prince..
New Zealand Herald

