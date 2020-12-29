Alec Baldwin defends wife against claims she lied about Spanish heritage

Steve Higgins Officiated Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost' Wedding | THR News



The Hollywood Reporter has also learned that in lieu of a minister, Johansson and Jost kept it in the 'SNL' family by having one of the show’s veteran writer-producers, Steve Higgins, serve as the officiant.

