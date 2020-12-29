Alec Baldwin defends wife against claims she lied about Spanish heritage
Alec Baldwin has come to his wife Hilaria Baldwin's defence after she admitted that her name is actually Hilary and that she was born in Boston and not Majorca.The SNL star took to Instagram to urge fans to "consider the source"...
Hilaria Baldwin denies faking her Spanish heritageThe wife of Alec Baldwin has been accused of misleading the public over her Spanish heritage.
Hilaria Baldwin defends identity and culture after tweets question her accent, upbringingHilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin are speaking out after questions emerged about the yoga instructor's upbringing.
Hilaria Baldwin stands up to body shamers after posing in her underwear with her babyHilaria Baldwin, 36, has made it clear that she won't stand for body shaming.
Hilaria Baldwin ready to stop having kids after baby number five
