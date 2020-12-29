Global  
 

Alec Baldwin defends wife against claims she lied about Spanish heritage

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Alec Baldwin defends wife against claims she lied about Spanish heritageAlec Baldwin has come to his wife Hilaria Baldwin's defence after she admitted that her name is actually Hilary and that she was born in Boston and not Majorca.The SNL star took to Instagram to urge fans to "consider the source"...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage

Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims she faked her heritage 01:50

 Hilaria Baldwin posted a lengthy video in response to critics who say she has been misleading about her Spanish heritage.

