India records lowest single-day COVID deaths in 6 months



The country on December 26 recorded the lowest single-day deaths related to COVID-19 in last six months. With 251 deaths in last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,47,343. 22,272 new infections took.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago

Kerala's COVID-19 death toll higher than national average: MoS Muraleedharan



Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 25, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala government's recommendation to Governor.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 4 days ago