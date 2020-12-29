$2,000 Stimulus Checks Will Pass Senate Tuesday Unless GOP Blocks It, Schumer Says

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers
When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough.
But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..
Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Trump Sides With Democrats and
Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday night, President
Donald Trump posted a video to
Twitter criticizing the recently-passed
COVID-19 stimulus..
Congress Reaches Final Agreement on COVID Relief Package
Congress Reaches
Final Agreement , on COVID Relief Package.
Compromise on the $900 billion stimulus
was reached on Sunday afternoon.
The bill allocates money for
$600 stimulus checks for single..