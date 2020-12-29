Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was sentenced to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly worded counterterrorism law. The ruling nearly brings to a close a case that has drawn international criticism and the ire of US lawmakers.
Loujain al-Hathloul has already been in pre-trial...
