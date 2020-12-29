Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent women's rights activists was sentenced to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly worded counterterrorism law. The ruling nearly brings to a close a case that has drawn international criticism and the ire of US lawmakers.

Loujain al-Hathloul has already been in pre-trial...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Leading Saudi women’s rights activist al-Hathloul jailed

Leading Saudi women’s rights activist al-Hathloul jailed 02:07

 Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five years and eight months in prison by a Saudi court.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Saudi sentences women's rights activist [Video]

Saudi sentences women's rights activist

A Saudi court on Monday (December 28) sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Women prison violates constitutional rights [Video]

Women prison violates constitutional rights

A women's prison is accused of not protecting inmates. They are now urged to install additional video surveillance and adopt new protection policies.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:24Published
Saudi women's rights activist goes on trial [Video]

Saudi women's rights activist goes on trial

They would "beat her, sexually assault her..." Sister of Saudi women's rights activist claims Saudi tortured Loujain al Hathloul

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Saudi women’s rights activist al-Hathloul given prison sentence

 Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five years and eight months in prison by a Saudi court.
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS NewsSky NewsIndiaTimesSBSNews24WorldNewsDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldNPRHindu

Biden adviser slams Saudi Arabia over prison sentence for leading women's rights activist

 Criticism of the ruling against Loujain al-Hathloul potentially signals a new approach from the Biden administration toward Saudi Arabia
Haaretz Also reported by •WorldNewsDeutsche WelleHindu