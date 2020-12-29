Global  
 

Nashville bombing: Anthony Quinn Warner left hints of plan

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Nashville bombing: Anthony Quinn Warner left hints of planIn the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people.Warner,...
News video: Bombing suspect's neighbor shares details of last conversation

Bombing suspect's neighbor shares details of last conversation 02:34

 Rick Laude, a neighbor of Nashville bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner, describes their conversation days before a van exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Police release CCTV video of Nashville bombing [Video]

Police release CCTV video of Nashville bombing

Nashville police on Monday (December 28) released footage from a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) of the moment a motor home blew up.

Nashville bombing raises fears of "lone wolf" terror threats

 Investigators believe the Nashville bomber acted alone in plotting the Christmas explosion.
FBI searches for motive after Nashville bomber dies in explosion

 The FBI is searching for a motive after officials identified the Nashville bomber. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
Nashville bombing raises fears over "lone wolf" attacks

 “Lone wolf” attackers have proven to be some of the most difficult for law enforcement to stop. Jeff Pegues has more.
6 alternative Christmas movies [Video]

6 alternative Christmas movies

If you're tired of the standard Christmas fare, this list may help you find your holiday spirit.

Covid: Sydney beach party sparks UK backpacker deportation threats

 The gathering of hundreds of young revellers on Christmas has prompted calls for deportations.
Hospitals brace for a post-holiday surge amid slow vaccine rollout

 More than 2 million Americans have now received a coronavirus vaccine, far less than the 20 million vaccinations promised by the end of the year. The mass..
What we know about the Nashville bombing suspect [Video]

What we know about the Nashville bombing suspect

Investigators are looking at “any and all possible motives” in the Nashville explosion after identifying the bomber as Anthony Quinn Warner. CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz reports.

Investigators used gloves, hat to confirm Anthony Warner as suspect in Christmas explosion [Video]

Investigators used gloves, hat to confirm Anthony Warner as suspect in Christmas explosion

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Anthony Warner, the man identified as the bomber behind the Christmas morning explosion, was not on their radar before the bomb went off.

What we know about Michelle Swing, the woman given homes by Anthony Quinn Warner [Video]

What we know about Michelle Swing, the woman given homes by Anthony Quinn Warner

A young music industry executive has found herself at the heart of the Nashville Christmas bombing investigation — after mysteriously being gifted two homes by crazed loner Anthony Quinn Warner.

