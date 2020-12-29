|
|
Nearly half a million people may have had Covid-19 in Wuhan, study shows. That's almost 10 times the official figure
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Nearly half a million residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, could have been infected...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
America's Vaccine Rollout Way Behind Schedule
With just a few days left in the year, alarm bells are going off among health officials.
Many are worried about the slow effort to administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.
The..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39Published
|
|
FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine
FDA Issues Emergency Approval , for Pfizer COVID Vaccine.
'The New York Times' reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.
An initial 2.9 million doses..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published
Related news from verified sources
|