Nearly half a million people may have had Covid-19 in Wuhan, study shows. That's almost 10 times the official figure

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources America's Vaccine Rollout Way Behind Schedule



With just a few days left in the year, alarm bells are going off among health officials. Many are worried about the slow effort to administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 6 hours ago Wanderlust Woes: How the desire to travel is affecting Americans in lockdown



Even the TSA is more popular than quarantine, according to new research. Sixty-three percent of Americans would rather spend three hours every day in a TSA security line than be stuck indoors for.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 weeks ago FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine



FDA Issues Emergency Approval , for Pfizer COVID Vaccine. 'The New York Times' reports the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night. An initial 2.9 million doses.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources True toll of Wuhan infections may be nearly 10 times official number, Chinese researchers say Nearly half a million residents in Wuhan may have been infected with COVID-19 -- almost 10 times its official number of confirmed cases, according to a study by...

CTV News 19 hours ago



