Russia admits coronavirus death toll three times higher than reported

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Russia has admitted its coronavirus death toll is more than three times higher than previously reported.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world

Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world 02:26

 Excess deaths data for 2020 suggests toll three times higher than officially reported, behind only US and Brazil.

