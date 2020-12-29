Ohio State and Clemson are getting every so close to squaring off in the Sugar Bowl, one of the semifinals of the College Football...Full Article
WATCH: What Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said about Ohio State prior to the Sugar Bowl
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day and Dabo Swinney Offer Their Final Thoughts Ahead of Ohio State and Clemson’s Coll
Upworthy
Day vs. Dabo: Part II is almost here, and the two head coaches held a joint press conference on Thursday to share their final..
-
Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott Will Miss Sugar Bowl Vs. Ohio State Due To COVID-19 Protocols
Upworthy
-
Clemson's Dabo Swinney again defends ranking Ohio State 11th: 'If people have a problem ... I don't really care'
USATODAY.com
-
Dabo stands by call to rank OSU 11th on ballot
ESPN
-
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney explains why he ranked Ohio State outside the top 10 of his Coaches Poll ballot
CBS Sports
You might like
More coverage
061820 WCBI ON CW4
WCBI
061820 WCBI ON CW4
11PM 2019-11-03
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN