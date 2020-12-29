French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98: Family
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died Tuesday aged 98, his family told Agence France-Presse (AFP).
