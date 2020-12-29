Global  
 

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98: Family

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died Tuesday aged 98, his family told Agence France-Presse (AFP).



#BREAKING French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98: family pic.twitter.com/Qo8L1vhqXp

— AFP News Agency (@AFP)...
