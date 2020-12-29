Spain to keep registry of people who refuse COVID-19 vaccine, will share with EU: health minister
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Spain will begin keeping a record of those who refuse a coronavirus vaccine and will share that information with other nations in the European Union, the country's health minister said Monday.
