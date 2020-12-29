Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse COVID-19 vaccine, will share with EU: health minister

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Spain will begin keeping a record of those who refuse a coronavirus vaccine and will share that information with other nations in the European Union, the country's health minister said Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Spain to keep registry of citizens who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus

Spain to keep registry of citizens who refuse to be vaccinated against coronavirus 01:30

 The registry, which will be shared with the EU, will not be made public and will be "done with the utmost respect for data protection," the country's health minister said.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spain Announces Plan for Registry for Those Who Refuse Covid Vaccine [Video]

Spain Announces Plan for Registry for Those Who Refuse Covid Vaccine

Some just don’t want or trust the covid vaccine. In Spain, that’s led to plans for a registry.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:37Published
Multiple modes of transportation will be used to distribute COVID vaccine: Govt [Video]

Multiple modes of transportation will be used to distribute COVID vaccine: Govt

Civil Aviation Ministry's Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola explained that the transportation of COVID vaccine will be multi-model, including all modes of transportation and not merely Civil Aviation...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues [Video]

COVID vaccine: Pfizer delays deliveries due to temperature control issues

Spain is one of the countries affected by the issue, which Health Minister Salvador Illa said has since been resolved and will see the vaccine on the road today.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:39Published