Black teen assaulted after false theft accusation at NYC hotel, father says; prosecutors investigating
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A confrontation in which a man said a woman tackled his 14-year-old Black son in a New York City hotel lobby as she falsely accused the teen of stealing her phone is under investigation, city prosecutors said Monday.
