Another 6.3-Strong Earthquake Rattles Croatia

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Another 6.3-Strong Earthquake Rattles CroatiaA powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Croatian capital Zagreb on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake hit the Petrinje town of the central Sisak region, 51 kilometers southeast of the capital, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 1319 GMT.

The quake was also...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake 01:05

 A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

