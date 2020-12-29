Another 6.3-Strong Earthquake Rattles Croatia

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Small Earthquake Rattles Parts Of New Jersey, Pennsylvania



Did you feel it? A small earthquake was felt early Thursday in parts of northwestern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, though no damage or injuries were reported. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:21 Published on December 3, 2020 At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece



At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47 Published on October 31, 2020