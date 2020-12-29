Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell blocks Schumer's bid to unanimously pass $2,000 stimulus checks

Upworthy Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's bid to unanimously pass $2,000 stimulus checks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects 02:01

 Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks [Video]

Watch McConnell block effort to quickly increase stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked an effort to quickly pass a measure to increase direct stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000, though the legislation could be voted on at a later..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:13Published
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay [Video]

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill, After Days of Delay . President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour. avoiding a government shutdown and extending..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers [Video]

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers

When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

McConnell blocks quick vote on $2,000 stimulus checks, says Senate to bring Trump requests 'into focus'

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the Senate will address President Trump's request to increase stimulus checks sent to Americans to...
FOXNews.com

WATCH: Mitch McConnell Stalls on $2,000 Checks, Objects to Schumer’s Move for Immediate Vote

 A vote on a House-passed and Trump-supported measure for $2,000 direct stimulus payouts has been delayed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Mediaite