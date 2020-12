You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nurses Demonstrate Outside OC Hospitals As COVID Crisis Worsens



Dozens of nurses were picketing Wednesday morning across Orange County, protesting the deteriorating conditions inside hospitals which have been brought to a breaking point due to the exponential spike.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:31 Published 6 days ago Queues for COVID tests continue as Greek doctors warn hospitals at breaking point



Queues for COVID tests continue as Greek doctors warn hospitals in Thessaloniki are at breaking point dealing with a surge in new cases. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:59 Published on November 12, 2020