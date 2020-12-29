Sleeping With Those Great Books – OpEd

If there were two very close friends in my life and especially during my childhood, they were: 1) An imaginary friend who had multiple personalities who lived on a tree I frequently climb, and 2) Great books I slept with.
I don't know what fascinated me about the power of words and about imaginary friends I could run around...
