Trump angered by Mar-a-Lago renovations, sources say

Upworthy Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
His mood darkened as soon as he walked into his members-only club Mar-a-Lago, three days before Christmas, according to multiple...
News video: Mad Bling? Trump Infuriated With FLOTUS-Led Mar-A-Lago Reno

Mad Bling? Trump Infuriated With FLOTUS-Led Mar-A-Lago Reno 00:42

 President Donald Trump's next residence after he departs the White House is his members-only club Mar-a-Lago. As Trump played golf and dithered over whether to sign the most recent coronavirus relief bill, he also inspected the ongoing renovations to his Florida resort. And according to CNN, POTUS...

