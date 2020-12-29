Global  
 

Russia admits COVID death toll is three times higher than reported

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Russia has reported more than three million infections overall but a comparatively low fatality rate had raised eyebrows.
News video: Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world

Russia admits COVID death toll third-worst in the world 02:26

 Excess deaths data for 2020 suggests toll three times higher than officially reported, behind only US and Brazil.

