Double winter storms will bring snow and ice for New Year's Eve

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
A mixed bag of snow, ice, rain and storms will spread across the US leading up to the New Year.
News video: Winter storm to ring in the new year

 Lows overnight will drop into the low 20s and upper teens. For New Year's Eve, most of the day will be quiet and cold. Look for a high in the low 30s. Clouds will increase as the next winter storm arrives in the evening.

Travel disruption likely as snow and ice warnings issued for New Year’s Eve

 Further snow and ice warnings have been issued after the coldest night of the winter so far – with a low of -10.2C recorded in the Scottish Highlands.
Belfast Telegraph