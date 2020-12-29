Double winter storms will bring snow and ice for New Year's Eve

Baltimore Buzz: Check Out These New Year's Eve Treats!
Lynn Meadows hosting Countdown to Noon on New Year’s Eve
Lynn Meadows hosts the perfect way to celebrate the new year with the kiddos. Their annual Countdown to Noon is from 10 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Eve.
Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale on 'Rockin' Eve' safety protocols and Biden interview
Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale chat with USA TODAY's Ralphie Aversa about safety preparations for ringing in 2021 on "Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve."