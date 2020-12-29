Latin America COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000 as Brazil cases spike

Global  
 

Deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean from COVID-19 topped 500,000 on Tuesday, and cases soared above 15 million amid holiday festivities, according to a Reuters tally of…
