Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant

New Covid strain detected in France, patient arrived from London | Oneindia News France has confirmed its first case of the new covid strain infecting a patient who recently returned from London. The first French case had arrived in the country from Britain on December 19th and is..

South Korea reports first case of mutant virus strain | Oneindia News South Korea has reported the first case of the new variant of the coronavirus detected in the UK in 3 people returning from London on December 22nd. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency..

New COVID Strain Reported In Colorado, First In U.S. The new strain of COVID-19 is now in the United States.

First Reported US Case of COVID-19 Variant Found in Colorado The first reported U.S. case of the COVID-19 variant that's been seen in the United Kingdom has been discovered in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced...

Germany reports first case of coronavirus variant spreading in Britain A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that has been spreading rapidly in Britain has been found in Germany for the first time, the German state...

