Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 VariantThe US state of Colorado has reported a first known case of the new mutant Covid-19 variant, that was originally detected in the UK. The strain is said to be far more contagious, although it is not believed to be more lethal.

"Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the [Covid-19] variant B.1.1.7, the same variant...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa COVID cases over one million 01:07

 South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.

