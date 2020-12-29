Colorado Reports First Confirmed US Case Of Britain’s Fast-Spreading Covid-19 Variant
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The US state of Colorado has reported a first known case of the new mutant Covid-19 variant, that was originally detected in the UK. The strain is said to be far more contagious, although it is not believed to be more lethal.
“Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the [Covid-19] variant B.1.1.7, the same variant...
