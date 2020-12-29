Colorado reports first confirmed case of U.K. coronavirus variant
The new variant, dubbed VUI-202012/01, is believed to be more contagious but not more lethal than other strains.Full Article
Watch VideoFlorida became the third state to announce it diagnosed a case of the COVID variant that's been spreading throughout the..
The new and seemingly more contagious variant of the coronavirus, that first appeared in the U.K., is spreading in the U.S...