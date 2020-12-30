Global  
 

Officer who sought warrant at Breonna Taylor home could be dismissed

CTV News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Breonna Taylor was fatally shot.
