US congressman dies from Covid-19 days before being sworn in
Luke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the US House, has died from complications related to Covid-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old.Letlow's spokesman Andrew Bautsch said the congressman-elect...
Luke Letlow American politician
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVIDLetlow announced Dec. 18 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at his Richland Parish home.
USATODAY.com
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow moved to intensive care unit with COVID-19Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Heath in Shreveport.
USATODAY.com
Louisiana State of the United States of America
2 months after hurricanes, Louisianans still hurtIt's been more than two months since violent weather walloped southwest Louisiana, yet the state is still far from being fully recovered. (Dec. 24)
USATODAY.com
Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency on Flight Died of Covid-19, Coroner SaysThe episode in Louisiana raised concerns about the risks travelers face, even with heightened safety precautions in place.
NYTimes.com
