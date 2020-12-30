Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US congressman dies from Covid-19 days before being sworn in

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
US congressman dies from Covid-19 days before being sworn inLuke Letlow, Louisiana's newest Republican member of the US House, has died from complications related to Covid-19 only days before being sworn into office. He was 41 years old.Letlow's spokesman Andrew Bautsch said the congressman-elect...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Luke Letlow American politician

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies with COVID

 Letlow announced Dec. 18 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was first quarantining at his Richland Parish home.
USATODAY.com

Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow moved to intensive care unit with COVID-19

 Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow was transferred to the intensive care unit at Ochsner LSU Heath in Shreveport.
USATODAY.com

Louisiana Louisiana State of the United States of America

2 months after hurricanes, Louisianans still hurt

 It's been more than two months since violent weather walloped southwest Louisiana, yet the state is still far from being fully recovered. (Dec. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

Passenger Who Had Medical Emergency on Flight Died of Covid-19, Coroner Says

 The episode in Louisiana raised concerns about the risks travelers face, even with heightened safety precautions in place.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

McConnell blocks $2,000 stimulus checks as Trump demands support

 Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked Senate Democrats’ attempt to approve $2,000 stimulus checks, a measure President Trump has called for. Mr. Trump lashed out..
CBS News
McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override [Video]

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

How the fight for $2,000 stimulus checks impacts Georgia's Senate runoffs

 The debate over raising stimulus checks to $2,000 could have a ripple effect in Georgia's Senate runoffs, which will decide which party controls the chamber. CBS..
CBS News
Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects [Video]

Schumer pushes for $2000 checks; McConnell objects

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday (Dec. 29) requested a unanimous consent vote to raise the amount of COVID relief given to each American from $600 to $2000, per President Trump's wishes. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Schumer's request, thereby blocking the vote.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:01Published

Related videos from verified sources

LA will require quarantines for people entering county [Video]

LA will require quarantines for people entering county

Los Angeles County will now require visitors to quarantine for 10 days when they arrive. This also goes for people returning home after traveling.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:14Published
Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay [Video]

Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Bill After Days of Delay

President Donald Trump signed the massive $2.3 trillion legislation at the eleventh hour avoiding a government shutdown and extending additional unemployment benefits that had lapsed during the delay.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate [Video]

Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate

A dad says he is planning to take legal action against a newsagent after his 15-year-old son was sacked from his job as a paperboy - for taking time off to self-isolate.  Keenan Latimer has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published