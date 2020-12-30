Global  
 

One News Page

$600 stimulus checks are officially on the way. Here's who will get them first

Upworthy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The $600 stimulus checks could arrive as early as tonight for those who have direct deposit, according to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: $600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week

$600 Stimulus Checks May Be Sent This Week 00:39

 $600 stimulus checks may be direct deposited as early as Tuesday night. This news comes from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, says Business Insider. The $600 is part of the $900 billion coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump. However, the checks were deemed meager by most Democrats...

