Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID variant found in the US: Colorado man isolating in Elbert County after testing positive for new variant found in the UK

Upworthy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A man in his 20s in Colorado is confirmed to have the COVID-19 variant that was detected in the United Kingdom, Colorado officials...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK

Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK 01:00

 Colorado officials have identified the state’s, and possibly the country's, first case involving a COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom and some other countries in recent weeks, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 strain [Video]

Colorado confirms first known US case of new COVID-19 strain

Colorado has confirmed the first known U.S. case of a new coronavirus strain that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
Officials identify first case of COVID variant in the U.S. [Video]

Officials identify first case of COVID variant in the U.S.

Officials identify first case of COVID variant in Colorado.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:17Published
Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus [Video]

Covid new strain: How India is preparing to tackle UK & variants of virus

COVID-19 vaccines will work against new variants of the virus and there is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 mutants reported from the UK or South Africa,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:51Published

Related news from verified sources

New Covid variant hits US as Biden vows all-out effort

 Colorado governor Jared Polis said a man in his 20s in Elbert County near Denver was infected with the variant known as B.1.1.7 and is isolating. President-elect...
IndiaTimes