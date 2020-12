PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 58 minutes ago Video Credit:- Published Biden criticises pace of vaccine rollout and vows acceleration 01:03 President-elect Joe Biden has criticised the Trump administration for the paceof distributing Covid-19 vaccines, predicting “things will get worse beforethey get better” in regard to the pandemic. “We need to be honest — the nextfew weeks and months are going to be very tough, very tough for...