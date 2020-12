You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Wuhan citizen journalist jailed for four years in China's Christmas crackdown Prosecution of 10 Hong Kongers detained in mainland China after allegedly attempting to flee to Taiwan also began on Monday

Upworthy 3 days ago



Hong Kong activists detained in China sentenced to up to 3 years Group of 10 pro-democracy protesters will be jailed in mainland after arrest during escape attempt to Taiwan

FT.com 13 hours ago



China jails Hong Kong activists for between seven months and three years The democracy activists were caught at sea as they tried to flee by speedboat to Taiwan.

BBC News 14 hours ago