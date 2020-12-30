Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At Least Seven Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia

HNGN Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
At Least Seven Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits CroatiaSending shockwaves through Croatia on Tuesday, a powerful earthquake killed the lives of seven individuals. It caused massive damages to a town south of the country's capital, Zagreb, based on the reports coming from the country's officials and its residents.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake 00:32

 Croatia was hit by a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The government-owned Croatian News Agency HINA reported the quake caused major damage to the town of Petrinja. At least seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the powerful quake. According to officials, it was the largest...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Croatia struck with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, country rattled on back-to-back days [Video]

Croatia struck with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, country rattled on back-to-back days

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia on December 29, killing seven people, injuring more than 20 and rattling several neighboring countries.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia [Video]

6.4 earthquake strikes Croatia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck a town in central Croatia on Tuesday, killing a child, injuring many people and wrecking houses, officials said. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Debris scattered across street after magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes central Croatia, killing at least five [Video]

Debris scattered across street after magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes central Croatia, killing at least five

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday (December 29), killing at least five people.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:22Published