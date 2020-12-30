At Least Seven Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Croatia
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Sending shockwaves through Croatia on Tuesday, a powerful earthquake killed the lives of seven individuals. It caused massive damages to a town south of the country's capital, Zagreb, based on the reports coming from the country's officials and its residents.
