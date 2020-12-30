Global  
 

China's Sinopharm says vaccine '79% effective'

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Phase 3 trials of a Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine in China have been found to be 79 percent effective, the Chinese pharma giant said Wednesday. It is however lower than rival jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. More than one million people have already been vaccinated with unapproved vaccines in China under its emergency use programme.
