You Might Like

Related news from verified sources On Instagram, Chrissy Teigen reveals she's '4 weeks sober' Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she's "4 weeks sober" in an Instagram interaction with a fan.

FOXNews.com 7 hours ago



Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s ‘4 Weeks Sober’ Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage You go, girl! Chrissy Teigen surprised her fans when she revealed on Instagram that she is “four weeks sober.” The cookbook author shared a video of herself...

OK! Magazine 13 hours ago



Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober Chrissy Teigen is sharing her positive vibes with her followers. On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the cookbook author--who is currently on vacation with her family in St....

E! Online 13 hours ago