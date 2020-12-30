Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nashville bomber's girlfriend warned police he was building bombs

CTV News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
More than a year before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited Anthony Warner's home after his girlfriend told police that he was building bombs in an RV trailer at his residence, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. But they were unable to make contact with him, or see inside his RV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville

Police bodycam video shows moments after bomb went off in Nashville 00:58

 Police bodycam video shows officers rushing people away from the area where a bomb in Nashville went off.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast [Video]

Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast

Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on Christmas Day. Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site [Video]

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site

A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:27Published
Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing [Video]

Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing

A dad was left shell-shocked after he went magnet fishing for only the second time - and pulled out 19 GRENADES from a single river. Che Williams, 42, decided to visit the River Tame near Sutton..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Nashville Bomber's Girlfriend Warned Police About Him In 2019

 More than a year before the explosion that rocked Nashville last week, Anthony Warner's girlfriend told police that he "was building bombs in the RV trailer at...
NPR

Nashville Man's Girlfriend Warned He Was Building Bombs

 More than a year before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, officers visited Anthony Warner's home after his girlfriend told police that he...
Newsmax

Girlfriend of Nashville bomber Anthony Warner told cops he was making bombs last year

 Nashville police were warned in 2019 that Anthony Warner was making a bomb inside his RV — but nothing was done to stop him. Warner’s...
Upworthy