News24.com | Uganda opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine and campaign team 'arrested'

Wednesday, 30 December 2020
Uganda opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, and his campaign team were arrested in the country's central region, he said on Twitter.
Uganda: Bobi Wine Suspends Campaigns Over Journalist's Shooting

 [Monitor] National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has suspended his campaigns schedule in Lwengo and...
Uganda: Bobi Wine Says Military Car Knocked His Private Guard Dead

 [Monitor] The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi said Sunday that one of the members of his security team had died after he...
