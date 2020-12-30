Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British lawmakers approve post-Brexit trade deal with EU

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Britain's House of Commons has voted resoundingly to approve a trade deal with the European Union, paving the way for an orderly break with the bloc that will finally complete the U.K.'s years-long Brexit journey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? 01:39

 The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A look back at Boris Johnson's tumultuous 2020 [Video]

A look back at Boris Johnson's tumultuous 2020

It’s been a challenging year for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was slow to implement a coronavirus lockdown in the UK, slow to secure PPE and slow to initiate contact tracing. In addition..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 03:30Published
Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson introduces Brexit Trade Deal in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:01Published
EU heads sign Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Alert: UK lawmakers approve trade deal with European Union, pave way for orderly New Year's break with bloc to complete Brexit

 LONDON (AP) — UK lawmakers approve trade deal with European Union, pave way for orderly New Year's break with bloc to complete Brexit.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Upworthy

UK parliament approves post-Brexit trade deal

 The British parliament voted for an EU-UK trade deal to avert the feared prospect of a cliff-edge no-deal Brexit in less than two days' time.
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •TIMEVOA NewsWorldNews

For Britishers, 2021 is going to get bumpy

 First came the Brexit trade deal. Now comes the red tape and the institutional nitty gritty. Four days after sealing a free trade agreement with the European...
Mid-Day