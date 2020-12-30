Global  
 

Blast at Yemen's Aden airport kills 16 as new government delegation lands: officials

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Wednesday, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said. At least 16 people were killed and 60 were wounded in the blast.
