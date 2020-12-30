Global  
 

Luke Letlow, a US representative-elect from Louisiana, has died of Covid-19

Upworthy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Louisiana Republican is the first Congress member or member-elect to die from the disease.
 Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies, After Battle With COVID-19. Luke Letlow was 41 years old when he died due to the disease on Tuesday. The Republican representative-elect is survived by his wife and two children. The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks...

