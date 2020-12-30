Luke Letlow, a US representative-elect from Louisiana, has died of Covid-19

Louisiana Congressman-Elect Dies, After Battle With COVID-19.
Luke Letlow was 41 years old when
he died due to the disease on Tuesday.
The Republican representative-elect
is survived by his wife and two children.
The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks...
Congressman-elect, Luke Letlow from Louisiana passed away on December 29. He was 41. The newly-elected congressman is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow... Earn The Necklace Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Just Jared •OK! Magazine •Mediaite