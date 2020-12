Fisherman left shell-shocked after pulling 19 hand grenades out of a river while magnet fishing A dad was left shell-shocked after he went magnet fishing for only the second time - and pulled out 19 GRENADES from a single river. Che Williams, 42, decided to visit the River Tame near Sutton..

The girlfriend of suspected Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner reportedly told police he was building a bomb more than a year ago A report uncovered by The Tennessean found that Warner's girlfriend had expressed concerns about him to the Nashville police in August 2019.

Business Insider 12 hours ago





Girlfriend of Nashville bomber Anthony Warner told cops he was making bombs last year Nashville police were warned in 2019 that Anthony Warner was making a bomb inside his RV — but nothing was done to stop him. Warner’s...

Upworthy 15 hours ago