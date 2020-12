You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donations To Democratic Contender In Georgia Runoff Breaks All-Time Record



In the critical runoff election in Georgia, Democrat Jon Ossoff is vying to oust the incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue. Now, Business Insider reports Ossoff has become the highest-funded.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 4 days ago Georgia’s Senate runoff elections kicks off with early voting



Early voting for two Senate runoff elections in Georgia started Monday, December 14. The voting will decide control of the U.S. Senate.Footage was filmed by @SobSax. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Early voting starts for Georgia's Senate run-off races



Early voting for two Senate runoff elections in Georgia, which will decide control of the US Senate, started Monday, December 14.The contests pit Democratic hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Rev. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago