Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dawn Wells, ‘Gilligan’s Island’s’ Mary Ann, Dies of COVID at 82

Upworthy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, who starred as “good girl” Mary Ann in popular 1960s sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes related to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 00:55

 Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells Who Played Mary Ann Dead at 82 from COVID

 Dawn Wells, who became a megastar by playing the sexy Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died. Her rep says Dawn died from COVID Wednesday. Wells was one of 2...
TMZ.com

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 complications at 82

 Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.
CTV News

'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of COVID-19 complications

 Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.  
Delawareonline