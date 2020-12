JC Penney CEO Jill Soltau to leave retailer after emerging from bankruptcy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The company's new owners are seeking a new leader after the legacy retailer emerged from bankruptcy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JCPenney Emerges From Chapter 11 Bankruptcy



The retailer completed its sale to a pair of landlords - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group through a combination of cash and new term loan debt. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:21 Published 3 weeks ago