Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 complications at 82

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island,’ Dies at 82 Her character on the hit 1960s sitcom radiated all-American wholesomeness and a youthful charm. After her TV career cooled down, she focused on theater acting.

'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of COVID-19 complications Dawn Wells, the actress best known for her role as Mary Ann in the '60s sitcom "Gilligan's Island," died at 82, her representative confirmed.

