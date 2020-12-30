Global  
 

Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 complications at 82

CTV News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19

‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells Dies Of COVID-19 00:55

 Actress Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann on the hit sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” has died at the age of 82 after becoming infected with COVID-19.

