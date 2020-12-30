|
Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 complications at 82
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Dawn Wells, who played the loveable castaway Mary Ann Summers on "Gilligan's Island," died in Los Angeles on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications.
