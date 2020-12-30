Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Josh Hawley To Contest Certification Of Electoral College Results

Newsy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sen. Josh Hawley To Contest Certification Of Electoral College ResultsWatch VideoSome reaction is coming in to Sen. Josh Hawley's decision to object during next week's certification of the Electoral College votes. 

Rep. Paul Mitchell believes the move is more about his political ambitions, with an eye on 2024.

The congressman from Michigan tweeted, "Whatever position he needs to weave to be...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification

GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification 00:58

 GOP Senator Josh Hawley Will Object to Electoral College Certification. On Dec. 30, the Republican senator from Missouri shared his plans to object to next week’s certification process. I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some Republicans May Vote Against Biden Win [Video]

Some Republicans May Vote Against Biden Win

Several Republican congressmen have said they will object to the Electoral College results when Congress meets in January to formally certify the votes.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:18Published
GOP Rep. predicts 'chaos' when Congress certifies electoral college count [Video]

GOP Rep. predicts 'chaos' when Congress certifies electoral college count

Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells CNN’s Dana Bash that Republicans need to follow the Constitution and certify the Electoral College votes on January 6th.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:10Published
Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes [Video]

Biden Earns Over 270 Electoral College Votes

REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo President-elect Joe Biden has officially earned over 270 Electoral College votes from the presidential electors voting around the country on Monday. Slates of presidential..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

GOP Senator Josh Hawley to challenge certification of electoral votes

 Hawley, of Missouri, is the first Republican senator to commit to objecting when Congress meets to tally the Electoral College votes January 6.
CBS News

Hawley says he'll object to Electoral College certification of Biden victory on Jan. 6

 Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Wednesday become the first Republican senator to publicly say he would object to the certification of the presidential election...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteUpworthyUSATODAY.comDenver PostWashington Post

Walmart Apologizes for Calling Sen. Hawley 'Sore Loser' After He Vows to Challenge Election Results

 Walmart on Wednesday apologized to GOP Sen. Josh Hawley for a tweet criticizing the lawmaker for his plan to object to the Electoral College certification on...
Newsmax Also reported by •UpworthyMediaiteDaily Caller