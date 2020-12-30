UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just…
The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.