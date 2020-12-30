Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

Japan Today Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person?

Brexit trade deal: What does it mean for the average person? 01:39

 The UK and EU reached a Brexit trade deal less than a week before the deadlinewas up, but what does the agreement mean for the average person? Take a lookhow might the deal could affect you, from holiday plans and business travel,to shopping costs and pets.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal [Video]

UK's House of Commons passes Brexit deal

British lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, ending over four years of negotiation.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:30Published
Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons [Video]

Boris Johnson’s EU trade deal clears the Commons

Legislation to ratify Boris Johnson’s trade deal with the EU has cleared theHouse of Commons after MPs supported it by 521 votes to 73, majority 448. Ifthe Bill passes through the House of Lords..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
EU heads sign Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU heads sign Brexit trade deal

With a call for both sides to look forward to a new chapter in their relationship, EU chiefs signed the Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain and sent the text off to London on Wednesday for Prime..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 race higher to erase losses after Brexit deal

FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 race higher to erase losses after Brexit deal FTSE 100 and its European counterpart Euro Stoxx 50 (SX5E) both raced higher on Wednesday and Thursday as investors rushed to price in a historic trade deal...
Invezz

Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

 Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
BBC News