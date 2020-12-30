Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Warp Speed chief: U.S. won’t get AstraZeneca vaccine until April

Upworthy Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The Trump vaccine official said there are still questions about the shot's effectiveness, even as U.K. regulators authorized it Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week [Video]

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

UK Expected to Approve , AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford. 'The Financial Times' reported that the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine [Video]

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:37Published
Vaccine assessment was 'robust process' [Video]

Vaccine assessment was 'robust process'

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, has urged people to be confident in the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:08Published