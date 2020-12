You Can Explore Times Square (Virtually) On New Year's Eve

Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Watch Video"3...2...1! Light 'em up! Let's see 2021 here!"If there's one thing to celebrate, it's the end of 2020. But during a time of social distancing, how do you ring in the new year safely? Especially when past celebrations looked like this …For the first time in its 113-year history, Times Square's infamously