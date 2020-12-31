Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Canceled’ Radical Feminists And Catholic Church: These Unlikely Allies Believe Women Are Female

Eurasia Review Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
‘Canceled’ Radical Feminists And Catholic Church: These Unlikely Allies Believe Women Are FemaleBy Mary Farrow

Mary Kate Fain doesn't agree with the Catholic Church about anything. Or, nearly anything, at least. But she does agree with the Catholic take on gender and identity. And that's cost her. A lot.

In July 2019, Fain wrote a piece critiquing non-binary gender identities. She questioned why so many of her female...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Further investigation into Colorado Catholic Church IDs 46 more victims, 9 more abusive priests — including Denver’s Father [Video]

Further investigation into Colorado Catholic Church IDs 46 more victims, 9 more abusive priests — including Denver’s Father

Additional investigation into Colorado’s three Catholic dioceses found nine more priests who sexually abused children, including Moreno and a Denver priest and advocate for the poor known as Father..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 30:19Published
Catholic Church 'prioritised reputation over protecting children', says inquiry secretary [Video]

Catholic Church 'prioritised reputation over protecting children', says inquiry secretary

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales said he will not resignover a damning report into child sex abuse allegations. Reaction from inquirysecretary John O'Brien to the Independent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Florida closes investigation into Catholic Church, alleged sexual abuse by priests [Video]

Florida closes investigation into Catholic Church, alleged sexual abuse by priests

The Office of Statewide Prosecution released a statement on the conclusion of an investigation regarding the Catholic Church and alleged sexual abuse by priests.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Canceled’ radical feminists and the Catholic Church: These unlikely allies believe women are female

 Washington D.C., Dec 30, 2020 / 11:25 am (CNA).- This article is the first part of a two-part series on the Church, gender-critical feminists, and transgender...
CNA