|
|
‘Canceled’ Radical Feminists And Catholic Church: These Unlikely Allies Believe Women Are Female
Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
By Mary Farrow
Mary Kate Fain doesn't agree with the Catholic Church about anything. Or, nearly anything, at least. But she does agree with the Catholic take on gender and identity. And that's cost her. A lot.
In July 2019, Fain wrote a piece critiquing non-binary gender identities. She questioned why so many of her female...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|