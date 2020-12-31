Global  
 

Argentina legalises abortion, despite Pope Francis' last minute appeal

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Argentina on Wednesday became the largest nation in Latin America to legalise elective abortion, a triumph for a feminist movement that overcame a last-minute appeal by Pope Francis to his compatriots and could pave the way for similar...
 These were the scenes of joy and happiness on the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, in the early hours of December 30 when the news came through that abortion would finally be legal.

