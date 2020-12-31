Argentina legalises abortion, despite Pope Francis' last minute appeal
Argentina on Wednesday became the largest nation in Latin America to legalise elective abortion, a triumph for a feminist movement that overcame a last-minute appeal by Pope Francis to his compatriots and could pave the way for similar...
