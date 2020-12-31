It is just a little over a year since Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over as Executive President of Sri Lanka with ambitious plans for his country. A former military man and the top-most official in the Ministry of Defense from 2005 to 2015, Gotabaya Rajapaksa was to bring order to a government which had been torn apart by an...Full Article
2020 Was A Year Of Multiple Challenges For Sri Lanka – Analysis
Eurasia Review 0 shares 1 views
