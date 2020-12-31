Global  
 

Samuel Little, most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, dies in L.A. County

Thursday, 31 December 2020
The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died Wednesday in...
News video: FBI releases chilling video of serial killer (2019)

FBI releases chilling video of serial killer (2019) 02:36

 Samuel Little, 79, confessed to strangling 93 victims between 1970 and 2005 last year – triple the number of victims that Ted Bundy confessed to killing. Now, the FBI is asking the public to help identify more victims of the man they say is America’s most prolific serial killer. CNN’s Dan Simon...

